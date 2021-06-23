Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis 500: Only 19 of 135,000 spectators tested positive for COVID-19

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Indianapolis 500 represented not only The Greatest Spectacle in Racing's return to its traditional place on Memorial Day Weekend, but also an ambitious undertaking as mass gatherings begin across the United States yet again. After safety protocols for IndyCar's biggest race were worked out, a total of 135,000 spectators -- the largest crowd for a sporting event since March of 2020 -- were permitted to attend last month's Indy 500.

