The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some depth at kicker leading up to the start of training camp. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the club is expected to sign second-year kicker Sam Sloman to a deal pending a physical. Of course, Pittsburgh already has veteran Chris Boswell -- who ranked as the third-best kicker in the league in CBS Sports' recent position ranking -- so Sloman could be looked at as someone who at best pushes the incumbent starter for the job this summer and at the very least provides a fresh leg over the course of camp.