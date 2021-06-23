Kansas man dreams of lottery jackpot, wins $75,000 two days later

Mason Krentz of Silver Lake, Kan., said his $75,000 lottery jackpot came just two days after he dreamed of winning $25,000. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

June 23 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who had a dream about winning $25,000 from the lottery had his dreams come true in triplicate two days later when he won a $75,000 prize.

Mason Krentz of Silver Lake told Kansas Lottery officials he had a vivid dream about winning $25,000 from a lottery ticket, so he had reason to be hopeful two days later when he bought a 100X scratch-off ticket and another game from the Buy and Ride 7 store in Topeka.

"I grabbed the 100X ticket that day because I've won a few times on them already," Krentz recalled.

The player soon discovered his dream had been at least partially prophetic when he revealed the $75,000 prize.

"I didn't think I'd win much on this one because only one number had matched, but then it showed the $75,000," he said.

Krentz said the money will go toward a new vehicle for his wife and a plot of land in Silver Lake. He said the rest will go into his mutual fund.

"The extra money will be great to have on hand if we decide to build a house eventually," he said.