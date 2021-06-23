Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas man dreams of lottery jackpot, wins $75,000 two days later

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzUtL_0adNVYeQ00
Mason Krentz of Silver Lake, Kan., said his $75,000 lottery jackpot came just two days after he dreamed of winning $25,000. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

June 23 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who had a dream about winning $25,000 from the lottery had his dreams come true in triplicate two days later when he won a $75,000 prize.

Mason Krentz of Silver Lake told Kansas Lottery officials he had a vivid dream about winning $25,000 from a lottery ticket, so he had reason to be hopeful two days later when he bought a 100X scratch-off ticket and another game from the Buy and Ride 7 store in Topeka.

"I grabbed the 100X ticket that day because I've won a few times on them already," Krentz recalled.

The player soon discovered his dream had been at least partially prophetic when he revealed the $75,000 prize.

"I didn't think I'd win much on this one because only one number had matched, but then it showed the $75,000," he said.

Krentz said the money will go toward a new vehicle for his wife and a plot of land in Silver Lake. He said the rest will go into his mutual fund.

"The extra money will be great to have on hand if we decide to build a house eventually," he said.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Silver Lake, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Ticket#Jackpot#Kansas Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Walmart employee tackles deer inside store

June 30 (UPI) -- A deer wandered into a Walmart store in Wisconsin and was subsequently tackled and ejected from the business by an employee. A video captured by a witness at the Walmart store in Baraboo shows an employee pinning the deer to the floor after tackling the wild animal inside the store.