The 2015 hit song brought the artist an unforeseen amount of attention after it went viral as part of a TikTok trend focused on the romanticization of life. Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora Aksnes, known mononymously as AURORA, has had her small and loyal fanbase, whom she has coined her “warriors and weirdos,” for years. However, her fanbase has grown much larger after her 6-year-old song “Runaway” blew up as a TikTok audio a few months ago. The song’s sudden increase in popularity helped it gain the No. 61 spot on the Spotify Global Top 100 list, and it has amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify as well as more than 220 million views for the music video on YouTube.