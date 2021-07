Mining is one of the many professions you can learn in World of Warcraft Classic. The profession is a great way to generate gold while you level if you want to sell the ores on the auction house. Plus, if you pair it with either blacksmithing or engineering you can greatly reduce the cost associated with those professions by smelting your own bars. To level the profession up, you’ll need to work your way through the different ores, a big change from modern WoW where you can mine any ore in the game to level. If you need some help knowing where to go, we have you covered.