Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Slapped With Antitrust Class Action Over Pricing Restriction

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com was slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Amazon customers. The suit, filed by Milberg Phillips Grossman and the Phillips Law Firm, contends that the platform’s imposition of “most favored nation” pricing restrictions blocks competition from other e-commerce marketplaces and inflates the prices paid by customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00838, Smith v. Amazon.com Inc.

www.law.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Class Action#The Phillips Law Firm#Amazon Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessCNET

Amazon: New FTC chief should stay out of antitrust investigations of the company

Amazon said Wednesday that Lina Khan, the new chairwoman of the US Federal Trade Commission, should recuse herself from investigations into the company for potential antitrust violations. In a motion filed to the commission, Amazon said Khan's past criticisms of the company show she's too biased to bring fairness to the proceedings, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.
Lawstlrecord.com

Man brings class action against Victoria's Secret over online sales tax calculations

ST. LOUIS -- A man claims that Victoria's Secret overcharges taxes on sales made online, which is against Missouri law. filed a complaint on May 18 in the Circuit Court of the County of St. Louis against Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC., and Victoria's Secret Direct, LLC. for violation of Title X of the Missouri Taxation and Revenue, Chapter 144. The defendants removed the case to federal court on June 24.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Amazon says FTC should take new chair off its cases

WASHINGTON — Amazon filed a petition on Wednesday asking for Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan to be recused on antitrust matters related to the online retail giant, according to documents filed with the agency. Amazon said in its filing that it was requesting Khan's recusal from all matters...
Businessitresearchbrief.com

Facebook value peaks to USD 1 trillion following dismissal of 2 lawsuits

Facebook Inc.’s stock reportedly achieved the USD 1 trillion mark for the first time after an antitrust court victory, making it the fifth U.S. business to achieve this milestone. A U.S. judge terminated federal and state antitrust lawsuits against the social media giant, ruling that the federal complaint was legally...
Businesswibqam.com

Factbox: Big Tech wins two battles in fight with U.S. antitrust enforcers

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc won two big fights with antitrust enforcers – and joined the $1 trillion club for market capitalization – as a federal judge threw out two lawsuits against it this week. Below are updates on the status of major U.S. and state government lawsuits and investigations regarding...
BusinessCNET

Amazon and Google fake reviews to be investigated by antitrust regulator

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it's launched a probe into fake Amazon and Google reviews, to see if the companies broke consumer law by not taking enough action to protect shoppers. The new probe by the antitrust watchdog follows an initial investigation that opened in May 2020.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Antitrust Actions Against Alphabet May Be Good For Investors

Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) faces a U.S. Congress increasingly intent on making it more difficult to monetize some of its apps. If a current House bill pertaining to that issue becomes law, it could hamper Alphabet's efforts to monetize many businesses under its umbrella. However, Alphabet has positioned itself to respond if this bill passes, and some strategies to fight antitrust authorities could actually enrich Alphabet investors over the long term.
LawLaw.com

'Alexa, Stop Eavesdropping': Amazon Hit With Class Action Alleging Smart Speakers Unlawfully Save Voice Recordings

Amazon.com was slapped with a privacy class action Thursday in Washington Western District Court over the company’s handling of smart speaker recordings. The lawsuit, which alleges that Amazon’s Alexa technology saves permanent recordings of users’ voices without consent, is backed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore; and Thornton Law Firm. “While Alexa is held out to resemble an ideal servant in a Victorian manor, hovering in the background, waiting patiently to do its master’s bidding, that is merely a façade,” the complaint says. “In reality, Alexa is more akin to an Orwellian Big Brother informant, surreptitiously collecting personal, private, and confidential conversations to bring back to its true master, Amazon—which then uses the unauthorized and unlawfully obtained information at its discretion.” Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00854, Mirabile et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Congress & Courtsmediapost.com

Judge Denies Class-Action Status To Advertiser Battling Facebook Over Fake Clicks

Handing Facebook a significant victory, a federal judge has refused to grant class-action status to an advertiser suing the company over allegedly fake clicks. The ruling, issued Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in the Northern District of California, does not in itself prevent the advertiser from proceeding on its own behalf -- but doing so is often prohibitively expensive for small companies.
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Colonial Pipeline faces class-action lawsuit over fuel shortages

A class-action lawsuit is seeking damages for costs and lost profits incurred by more than 11,000 gas stations along the East Coast after the ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline led to panic-buying and fuel shortages. The suit is also seeking a court order requiring Colonial Pipeline Co. to implement security protocols consistent with legal and industry standards.
EconomyBakersfield Californian

Illinois homeowners file class-action lawsuit over massive chemical fire

Homeowners forced to evacuate their property near the massive Rockton chemical fire that burned for days last week have filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status against the owners of the industrial lubricant plant. The June 14 fire at the Chemtool plant near Rockford spewed black smoke over an area so...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Class-action lawsuit against rapper T.I. over digital tokens is dismissed

That’s a wrap on a class-action lawsuit against rapper T.I. A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the “Live Your Life” artist and an associate of promoting and selling cryptographic tokens that weren’t officially registered, according to documents published by the website CoinDesk. The lawsuit was dropped because a...
Economympamag.com

Home Point Capital hit by class-action lawsuit over misleading IPO documents

Home Point Capital, the parent company of wholesale lender HomePoint, is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly making a series of false and misleading statements in documents filed regarding its initial public offering. Filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by law firm Pomerantz, the...