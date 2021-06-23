Amazon Slapped With Antitrust Class Action Over Pricing Restriction
Amazon.com was slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Amazon customers. The suit, filed by Milberg Phillips Grossman and the Phillips Law Firm, contends that the platform’s imposition of “most favored nation” pricing restrictions blocks competition from other e-commerce marketplaces and inflates the prices paid by customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00838, Smith v. Amazon.com Inc.www.law.com