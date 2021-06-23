Cancel
Boston Red Sox lineup: Garrett Richards might sport different pitch mix vs. Rays after sticky substance crackdown; Christian Arroyo still out

By Chris Cotillo
Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards might be sporting somewhat of a new repertoire on the mound when he starts against the Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. Richards, who abandoned his curveball in his last outing against the Braves and later ripped Major League Baseball for its crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, may use a different pitch mix against Tampa Bay. So far this year, he has primarily thrown three pitches -- a fastball (58.2%), slider (26.2%) and curveball (15.1%), but he may begin mixing in a two-seam fastball and changeup.

