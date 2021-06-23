Boston Red Sox lineup: Garrett Richards might sport different pitch mix vs. Rays after sticky substance crackdown; Christian Arroyo still out

We keep saying the Red Sox keep finding ways to win, but it’s true. They really do win in a whole lot of different ways, and this one was one of the most entertaining. The pitching didn’t really have it, with Garrett Richards finding it harder and harder to work out of trouble as the night went on. But whenever Atlanta started feeling good in this game, the Red Sox offense was there to answer right back. The biggest swing of the night came from someone who’s been coming through with big swings a lot recently, with Christian Arroyo putting them ahead for good with a grand slam in the seventh inning. There’s just something about this club.