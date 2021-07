UK MNO Three has decided it has ‘come of age’ now that it’s 18 years old and is celebrating with a new ad campaign showing some of the stuff you can do with a phone. It’s not so much a rebrand – the ‘3’ with flamey jagged lines logo is unchanged – as a new ‘visual identity’, whatever that means. Once you go down the marketing rabbit-hole things quickly get arcane and there is talk of ‘positioning’, warmer colour schemes and OOH. The resulting ad campaign apparently marks a change of direction for Three, although it’s still trying to flog mobile connectivity services at the end of the day.