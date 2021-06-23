Woodchucks drop game 1 to Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI – The Woodchucks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a 7-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

The Woodchucks and Dock Spiders will play game two of the split doubleheader at 6:35 p.m. tonight.

The Chucks scored first after Tyler MacGregor drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third, plating Gino Groover.

However, the visitors could not add on any more in the inning The Woodchucks stranded the bases loaded twice early in the ballgame, and the Dock Spiders would make them pay in the middle innings. The Chucks left a total of 11 base runners stranded.

Starting pitcher Sean Higgins faced the minimum through three innings of scoreless work before running into trouble in the fourth. The Dock Spiders sparked their rally with four consecutive hits and took a 4-1 lead later in the inning, ending Higgins’ outing.

Dane Miller came in from the bullpen and pitched two scoreless frames before the Dock Spiders assembled a two-out rally. Three runs in the frame helped Fond du Lac pull away with the win. The Spiders are now within one game of the first-place Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West Division.

Top Performers

Jose Izarra helped the Woodchucks turn two of their three double plays on the afternoon. The second baseman also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk.

Tyler Kehoe extended his streak of multi-hit games to five with a 2-for-4 afternoon at the plate.

Higgins and Miller struck out two each during their outings.

Tyler Murrah pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief of Miller. The Pepperdine southpaw has not allowed an earned run in two innings pitched this year.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will play the Dock Spiders again at 6:35 this evening. They’ll continue a four-game road trip tomorrow as they begin a series with Wisconsin Rapids at Witter Field at 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7

Game Date: Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

Final/9123456789

RHE

Woodchucks001000000

162

Dock Spiders00040030X

780

W: Gorski (1-1, 2.93 ERA) L: Higgins (0-1, 4.20 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Schaffer, Jordan SS 5000.259

Kayfus, Cj 1B 5010.321

Groover Iii, Gino RF 4110.250

Lockwood, Griffin C 3000.391

Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4010.318

Valdez, Antonio 3B 3000.130

Macgregor, Tyler DH 2001.270

Izarra, Jose 2B 3010.200

Kehoe, Tyler CF 4020.354

33161

Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Simpson, Chandler 2B 4221.378

Durbin, Caleb 3B 3111.438

Josenberger, Tavian CF 4111.318

Loftin, Jackson SS 4131.338

Lasko, Ryan RF 3000.267

Holbrook, McGwire C 3100.257

Sweet-Chick, Seth 1B 3000.236

Ignoffo, Ryan DH 2000.182

Harry, Jay LF 2111.258

28785

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: C. Kayfus 1 (3);

RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (12);

HBP: G. Lockwood 1 (1);

SB: C. Kayfus 1 (3); G. Groover Iii 1 (3);

E: K. Kilpatrick 1 (4); G. Lockwood 1 (2);

Team LOB: 11;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: J. Loftin 1 (7);

3B: T. Josenberger 1 (1); J. Loftin 1 (1); J. Harry 1 (2);

RBI: C. Durbin 1 (5); T. Josenberger 1 (12); J. Loftin 1 (13); J. Harry 1 (7); C. Simpson 1 (9);

HBP: R. Lasko 1 (3); J. Harry 1 (2);

SB: J. Harry 1 (2); C. Simpson 1 (25); C. Durbin 1 (3);

CS: J. Loftin 1 (3);

Team LOB: 2;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Higgins, Sean4.04441204.20

– Miller, Dane3.03322205.59

– Murrah, Tyler1.01000100.00

8.0876350

Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Reed, Carlson4.04113601.46

– Gorski, Ben5.02002802.93

9.06115140

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: S. Higgins 1 (2); D. Miller 1 (1);

SO: S. Higgins 2 (14); D. Miller 2 (6); T. Murrah 1 (2);

BB: S. Higgins 1 (3); D. Miller 2 (6);

BF: S. Higgins 16 (65); D. Miller 14 (48); T. Murrah 4 (10);

P-S: S. Higgins 56-33; D. Miller 55-29; T. Murrah 11-6;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

HB: C. Reed 1 (1);

SO: C. Reed 6 (18); B. Gorski 8 (15);

BB: C. Reed 3 (11); B. Gorski 2 (9);

BF: C. Reed 20 (56); B. Gorski 19 (72);

P-S: C. Reed 81-46; B. Gorski 79-53;

Umpires: Plate: P. Swartz 1B: S. Kim 3B: J. Osborne

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 11:35 am (Central)

Duration: 02:30:42

Attendance: 425

Venue: Herr-Baker Field