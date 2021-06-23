Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale
FBI Agent Clarice Starling (the outstanding Rebecca Breeds), who voluntarily turned in her badge and gun last week after an outburst of anger, has won us over with her bravery, grit, and willingness to confront her painful past. In the suspenseful closer on Thursday, June 24, she calls on all her courage when she’s held captive and battles to free herself and a group of trafficked women from an abandoned animal testing facility.tylerpaper.com