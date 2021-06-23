Alexia Jayy | Viral Success, Her Debut Single “Who Raised You” & the True Meaning Behind It

The Isley Brothers have some friendly faces on their new album. The R&B vets haven't disclosed too many details about their next project but the collection will reportedly feature appearances from Beyoncé and Drake. While Bey has yet to record her vocals for her contribution, Ron’s wife, Kandy Isley, recently told Variety that the chart-topper is "recording her part by end of June or first week July." As for Drizzy, the collab arrived after he had dinner with his "idol" Ron in May. "Great dinner and conversations with one of the best we’ve ever had in the game! @champagnepapi Thank you man! Wow!" Ron on Instagram wrote after their meal. "I’m blown away by your love for me and my brothers! Congratulations! Keep doing your thing!"