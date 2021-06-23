Alexia Jayy | Viral Success, Her Debut Single “Who Raised You” & the True Meaning Behind It
In today’s oversaturated music industry, real singers and musicians are now appreciated more than ever before. Insert Alexia Jayy, the powerhouse vocalist who’s gone viral on all the biggest social media pages time and time again… and with good reason. Her debut single “Who Raised You" speaks volumes to single mothers all around the world, inspired directly by her own experiences raising a black child in America today.flaunt.com