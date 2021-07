Originally published on Transport & Environment. Official new data from the EU’s environmental watchdog (EEA) shows that the CO2 emissions of new cars decreased by 12% in 2020 to 107.8 grams of CO2 per km. Transport & Environment (T&E) said the sharp drop showed that ambitious EU car CO2 targets do spur carmakers to reduce their climate impact but that tighter standards will be needed from 2025 onwards so that all new cars sold from 2035 are zero-emissions.