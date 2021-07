Eight years laster and over 200,000 units sold, and the success story of the BMW i3 comes to an end. We learned last week that the U.S. production will end in July 2021, and in 2022 the global production will also roll its last units. The BMW i3 is manufactured exclusively at the Leipzig Plant, BMW’s first plant to produce electric vehicles. Since its introduction in 2013, the carbon fiber electric car received regular technology updates in the form of new and more powerful batteries. But last upgrade came in 2018 with a 120 Ah battery delivering over 150 miles of electric range from a 42.2 kWh battery.