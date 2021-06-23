John Boyega’s Abrupt Netflix Movie Exit: Agent Denies Report He Left Without Telling Anyone

Early in the month, John Boyega left the Netflix movie Rebel Ridge for "family reasons" according to the statement released at the time by the streamer. While many offered their best wishes to whatever he was going through, some doubted whether the reason given was indeed the case, claiming that his reputation for making demands could have been more likely the reason for his departure. Sources have now claimed that Boyega actually just left the production without even telling anyone he was going, to the point that it was only discovered he had gone when looking for him in his hotel and finding he had checked out.