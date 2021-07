Minicamp and OTAs are in the books. The only thing now standing in the way of the Pittsburgh Steelers and actual football games is training camp. While we are still more than a month away from Latrobe (or Heinz Field...) the Steelers front office could still be busy bees. Keith Butler and Mike Tomlin have both expressed a desire to improve the depth at outside linebacker, and the Steelers actions have backed up those claims. The Steelers reportedly offered a contract to Ryan Kerrigan a few weeks ago, but the weren't able to strike a deal. But that doesn't mean they won't keep trying.