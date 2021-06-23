Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Indonesia, home to giant gold mine, wants its own bullion bank

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia, home to one of the world’s largest gold mines, plans to set up a bullion bank to spur trading of the precious metal domestically. The government is consulting with parties including the central bank and the mining industry, with a plan to start operating the bank in 2024, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said.

www.mining.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Bullion#Gold Mining#Gold Mines#Gold Holdings#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Gulf Cooperation Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Singapore
News Break
World Bank
Related
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold SWOT: mining companies are increasing production

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 5.67% on strong industrial demand and ongoing supply disruptions. TD Securities wrote that it expects palladium to be a positive catalyst for platinum group metals (PGMs) continuing into 2022. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. raised its production outlook following the performance of a gold stream and royalty agreement, and the purchase of a royalty package on a piece of Vale S.A.'s operations. With the addition of the royalties, Sandstorm is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production between 62,000 to 69,000 ounces in 2021. In addition, Maverix has acquired a portfolio of six royalties from Pan American Silver in exchange for 491,071 common shares of Maverix and a cash payment of $7,000,000. Royal Gold has entered a gold streaming deal on Ero Copper's NX Gold Mine in Brazil. Royal Gold will make a $100 million payment in return for 25% of the gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until the delivery of 93,000 ounces, and 10% thereafter. Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered until the delivery of 49,000 ounces, and 40% of the spot gold price thereafter.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

China’s Central Bank sends another warning to companies against assisting crypto-related businesses

China’s central bank told a Beijing-based software firm on Tuesday to shut down over suspected involvement in cryptocurrency transactions, and has warned companies against assisting crypto-related businesses.The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement that financial and payment institutions are banned from providing operating venues or commercial promotions to cryptocurrencies after ordering the closure of the software company Beijing Qudao Cultural Development.The move was necessary “to prevent and control the risk of speculation in virtual currency transactions, and protect the safety of the public’s assets,” according to the central bank.In the statement, the PBoC warned firms “not to...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

China's War on Bitcoin Just Hit a New Level With Its Latest Crypto Crackdown

China's central bank said Tuesday it had called for the shutdown of a company that "was suspected of providing software services for virtual currency transactions." For years, China has signaled that it wanted to ban bitcoin. Beijing could be looking to stem capital outflows via stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. China's central...
Economydecrypt.co

China Central Bank Closes Software Maker Over Alleged Cryptocurrency Trading

Crypto has been a popular asset class in China. Image: Shutterstock. A Beijing office of China’s central bank has issued a shutdown order for Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd, a local software company. According to a Reuters report, the firm was allegedly involved in cryptocurrency trading. In a joint...
Economymining.com

China June tin output rises 10.9% from prior month – Antaike

China’s refined tin output in June rose 10.9% from the prior month to 15,567 tonnes, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday. The increase came as restrictions on power usage in the tin-smelting heartland of Yunnan were “basically lifted” last month, Antaike said in its survey of 20 producers; the curbs had been imposed amid an electricity shortage.
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
Marketsaithority.com

IBC Group to end Bitcoin and Ethereum Mining in China, and Move Staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, and Various South American Countries

The IBC group has significant Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations across China and has over 1500 people employed in more than 40 cities. The group, which has invested in over 4000 different Blockchain projects – including playing an instrumental role in the launch of Ethereum 2.0, with around 100,000 Ether staked – has responded to the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, with the decision to close down all its Bitcoin and Ethereum mining facilities in the nation. The group plans to move its staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, and various South American countries.
Marketsmining.com

Ranked: The top 20 metals and mining billionaires

Mining Magnates: The Top 20 Billionaires in Mining. Metals and mining can be a very profitable business for the individuals at the top, but success can also come and go based on volatile commodity prices. The average time to make a billion dollars in the sector is 16 years, compared to 21 years across all industries.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui to buy Fullerton India stake for US$2b

TOKYO (July 6): Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. will buy a 74.9% stake in Fullerton India Credit Co. for about $2 billion, marking the first entry into the South Asian country’s retail financial business by a Japanese bank. Japan’s second-largest lender will eventually acquire the rest of the Indian credit...
Marketsschiffgold.com

More Central Banks Dip Into Gold Market Adding Gold to Reserves

Central banks globally added another net 56.7 tons of gold to their reserves in May as more banks dip into the gold market, according to the latest data compiled by the World Gold Council. Gold-buying by central banks slowed last year from the record pace we saw in 2018 and...
Businessdallassun.com

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up as Central Banks Regain Appetite for Gold Buying

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia after some central banks began increasing their gold holdings. Investors also await further U.S. economic data for further clues on the central bank’s monetary policy. Gold Futures were up 0.24% to $1,787.55 by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). On...
Food & DrinksFortune

China is unloading its biggest ever foreign acquisition

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. ChemChina, a state-owned enterprise, has filed for an IPO of Syngenta, the world’s largest producer of agricultural chemicals, which it bought for $43 billion in 2017 (a deal that Fortune chronicled in detail). It remains China’s biggest foreign acquisition. Now the IPO could be one of China’s biggest.
India94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-Indonesia looked to India on lockdown, but didn’t adopt its policy

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The scenes in Indonesia’s hospitals in the past week have been eerily similar to those in India two months ago – hospital corridors jammed with COVID-19 patients and frantic families trying to find oxygen to treat sick loved-ones. Instead of the makeshift funeral pyres in the streets...
Energy Industrymining.com

Home: Indonesia’s nickel boom is a win for resource nationalism

Indonesia has emerged as the world’s dominant producer of nickel over the last 10 years. Mined production last year was 771,000 tonnes, twice as much as the world’s second largest producer the Philippines and accounting for almost a third of global output, according to the International Nickel Study Group (INSG).

Comments / 0

Community Policy