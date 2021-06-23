Cancel
Re: If you had a theme song that played

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

If the song was for y'all it would be the apple iphone incoming call chime. Thus to drive you all crazy thinking you have a incoming call and need to find the iphone ... but it would not aggravate any of the old folks as they are still with mother Bell.

www.tigernet.com
ComicsAnime News Network

Yoshimaho: Yoshi Yoshi Magic Anime Posts Lyric Video for Theme Song

Original anime centers on protagonist transported to parallel world in 5-year-old body at day care center. The official website for DLE, ABC Frontier, marketing company Mash, and production company helo.inc's Yoshimaho: Yoshi Yoshi Magic original anime project began streaming a lyric video on Friday for the anime's theme song "Yoshi Yoshi Magic."
MusicSoompi

Watch: ATEEZ To Sing New Theme Song For “Digimon” As Their 1st Japanese Single

For their first Japanese single, ATEEZ will be lending their voices to the soundtrack of the famous “Digimon” animated series!. On June 24, KQ Entertainment officially announced, “ATEEZ will be releasing their first single album ‘Dreamers’ on July 28.”. The upcoming single album will include the title track “Dreamers,” the...
MoviesPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Cue the Theme Song, Jaws is Back On the Water

Cue the Theme Song... Jaws is Back... On the water. Notice I didn't write ' In the water' but back to that in a second. How old were you when you first saw the movie Jaws?. Maybe it's because I first watched the movie Jaws when I was only five years old, but Jaws legit traumatized me for LIFE.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Josiah Williams on Creating the Cameron Grimes Theme Song

– While speaking to Sean Waltman for Pro Wrestling 4-Life, Josiah Williams discussed creating the theme song for Cameron Grimes. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):. “I was at home, on a Friday, and Road Dogg texted me, ‘We have this idea to do something with Cameron Grimes, like a music video. Could you write something to it?’ I woke up that day in a creative mood. I got him the lyrics back in an hour and a half. Both verses. He sent it to Hunter, he liked it. Vengeance Day, I get there and WWE music created this beat for it and it was amazing, but they used the voice recording. I’m like, ‘No, wait, if you’re going to debut this on a pay-per-view event, tonight, I need to go and re-record this. I left, re-recorded it — this is at the same time they’re trying to figure out how they were going to use the song I did for Twitter as the cold open — I’m trying to get two different songs recorded, mixed, mastered, and sent back to get approved for that night. They had already done a quick music video, credit to Jeremy Borash and Jimmy Long. Within a matter of 48 hours, that’s how the song came to be. March 3 for NXT, I saw they had changed the tron and the graphics for Cameron Grimes and they ended up using it as a theme song once. It turned into a thing. A random Road Dogg and Triple H idea turned into me doing my first WWE theme.”
Musicchatsports.com

He Created the Sports Theme Song You Didn’t Know You Knew

Even the most casual N.B.A. fans probably remember the classic theme song for games played on NBC during the golden era of 1990s basketball. They’ll almost assuredly recall that it was written by John Tesh, the former television host and composer. Some might even know that it’s called “Roundball Rock.” It has been memorialized in pop culture on “Saturday Night Live” and further enshrined with a video of Tesh explaining where the song came from: a voice mail message he left for himself.
TV & VideosGamespot

The Office Almost Had A Very Different Theme Song

The theme song to The Office is one of the most iconic of all time. However, the workplace comedy almost had an entirely different--and very well-known--theme that would have set a very different tone. During the latest episode of , series stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey set the record straight on the iconic show's opening tune.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Office Came This Close To Having A Totally Different Theme Song

NBC's The Office is an iconic series for many reasons, but fans will recognize it when it comes on the screen for one big reason…that theme song. If you're a fan, it's probably already playing in your head. The origin of The Office's theme song came very close to the premiere of the series itself, cutting it close for creators already on edge hoping the series would end up succeeding. A current podcast titled "Office Ladies Podcast", hosted by two former stars of The Office, Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey (whose characters were Pam and Angela), discussed the development of the theme song.
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

25 Theme Songs for TV Shows Composed by well-known musicians

25 Theme Songs for TV Shows Composed by well-known musicians. They’re memorable, and they stay in our thoughts for hours. They welcome us back with their soothing melodies and reassuring, familiar words every time we tune in. They bind us to the shows we enjoy, entice us to return week after week, and imprint themselves on our minds. Despite us, we sing along. Theme songs for television shows have become almost as well-known as the shows themselves. But who is responsible for the quick introductions that appear throughout the opening credits of our favorite dramas and sitcoms? Often, we are unaware that these amazing musical medleys are composed by well-known bands and performers.
Moviesrpgsite.net

Monark opening movie features theme song "Nihil" by virtual singer KAF

FuRyu has published the opening movie for their upcoming new JRPG, Monark. The 90-second movie features a theme song titled "Nihil" and performed by the Japanese virtual singer KAF. Find the Monark opening movie right below:. Monark is a school-themed JRPG that has its story written by Crystar's Fuyuki Hayashi...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

10 Songs to Play at Your 4th of July BBQ

As this holiday weekend approaches, everyone is getting amped up to celebrate Independence Day! Whether you’re planning a barbecue or a poolside party, it’s important to have a fun playlist that all your guests can sing along to. To take some of the pressure off, we’ve curated a list of the top ten songs to put on queue at your party this 4th of July.
ComicsAnime News Network

Live-Action Given BL Series' Ad Previews Theme Song

The official website for the live-action series of Natsuki Kizu's Given manga revealed on Friday that rock band Panorama Panama Town will perform the series' theme song "Strange Days." The band's Twitter account is streaming a new 60-second commercial for the series featuring the theme song. The six-episode live-action series...
MusicEW.com

'Friends' stars sing the show's iconic theme song on Carpool Karaoke

The only thing from Friends that's more famous than Central Perk or the purple apartment door is its theme song. Which, of course, means that James Corden, who hosted the much-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max, had to enlist the cast for some Carpool Karaoke. In a new clip released...
Video GamesSiliconera

Scarlet Nexus Launch Trailer Features Its Theme Song and Gameplay

Now that the Scarlet Nexus debut is nearly upon us, Bandai Namco released the Japanese launch trailer for the game. As people might expect, it’s a mix of gameplay footage and cinematic videos all set to the official theme song. So if people haven’t heard The Oral Cigarettes’ “Dream in Drive” yet, they will now.
MusicBillboard

Which of Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Red' Songs Are You Most Excited to Hear? Vote!

Now that Taylor Swift has announced her next album re-recording project, Billboard wants to know: Which Red song are you most excited to hear all over again?. The album includes four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles, including Swift's first-ever No. 1 on the chart: "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"; the other three to make it to the top 10 were "Begin Again," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and the album's title track.
TV & Videosc21media.net

LRT to play Song of My Life

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT is to air a local version of Finnish studio entertainment format Song of My Life. The network picked up remake rights to the Yellow Film & TV title from ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats. A 10-episode run will begin this Saturday in LRT’s 21.00 slot. Song of my...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

“I Want To Serenade Your Love” by Madi Simmons Is Just The Right Song To Listen To When You’re Thinking Of The Special Someone In Your Life

Hailing from the United States, Madi Simmons is known to have entered the music industry at the age of 16. He started out playing the drums, songwriting and singing. Throughout his life, Madi’s key musical influences have been Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, John Bonham, Bob Marley, The Temptations and Peter Tosh. You will hear his influences in his musical sound, which is a mix of reggae and rock.
ComicsAnime News Network

Blue Reflection Ray Reveals More Cast, New Theme Song Artist

The official Twitter account for Blue Reflection Ray, the television anime of Gust's Blue Reflection (Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken) role-playing game, revealed more cast and the new opening theme song artist on Saturday. Eir Aoi will perform the new opening theme song "Atokku" for the...