Why Bone Marrow Is So 'Seductive,' According To Alton Brown

Many fans of cooking shows absolutely love watching the competitors whip up impressive dishes, from delectable appetizers to show-stopping cakes and pastries. Consequently, it's no surprise that there are many shows that are themed around certain times of the year, particularly related to baking. Plus, who doesn't want a bit of inspiration for what you're going to whip up for your next holiday party? However, not all seasonal ingredients are created equal, according to chef Carla Hall, who fans may recognize from her role as a judge on various Food Network seasonal baking competitions. When it comes to seasonal flavors, Hall has had about enough of dishes with pumpkin and eggnog in particular, for the fall and holiday seasons (via Insider).