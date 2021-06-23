Cancel
Society

Why do people share their pronouns? - New Day NW

KING-5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can show allyship by communicating your own pronouns -- whether it be at work, in social settings or on social media. Sponsored by Premera.

www.king5.com
#New Day
Why Do Some People Never Remember Their Dreams?

When I woke up this morning I had one small memory of a dream. No idea anything else about it but that one image stuck with me. I’m not one who will remember dreams often and I’ve always wondered why that is. So I decided to find out and share that information with you, in case you had the same questions.
Why People Lie at Work — and What to Do About It

When you’re a leader, you rely on your team members to tell you the truth so you can make thoughtful decisions and feel confident that you know what’s going on. Most of them repay your trust with truthfulness (marked, on occasion, with a bit of self-serving spin). But sometimes, you’re faced with an employee who bends the truth too far, or who lies to you outright. This is one of the toughest managerial situations to face, because it’s hard to be sure what’s really happening, or because you tell yourself that you must be mistaken.
People who have experienced poverty share what most people don’t understand about being poor

They say it's expensive to be poor and anyone who's struggled to make ends meet will testify to the same. You can imagine what it's like to be poor, but you will never really understand what it feels like until you've been there. Many people who have lived through hard times opened up about what it really feels like to be poor, in a Reddit thread, and for many, it was an eye-opener. Poverty is a vicious cycle, and everything from putting food on the table, dreading a visit from a debt collector and the stress takes a toll on your mental health. Redditor 192335 asked, "What do most people not understand about being poor?"
One-in-four People Don’t Want Children, Says a New Study

More people dying than those who are born obviously represents a major issue for a nation’s future. But looking at the society from nowadays, fewer and fewer people want to have children, and a new study confirms it. Although it was once considered a mandatory thing in order to have a fulfilled life, having children isn’t among the priorities of many people anymore.
Are You Bothering People With Your Content?

Do you ever feel like you’re bothering people, when you create/share content?. Consistency of communication is my goal. To hold myself more accountable to this and get over the problem I have with feeling that I am bothering people by sending them content via email or other means, even if they have signed up for my list!!
A Modern Guide For Sharing On Social Media

Soon after the invention of social media was the cultural revolution of the social media meltdown, followed by the cultural revolution of sharing uncertainty. It’s so thrilling to be able to share something with everybody you’ve ever met, all at the same time! And yet, this process comes with a learning curve. After a few instances of social media shame, every post is self-published with a doubtful click. Nobody is perfect, but the following three paragraphs outline three questions you can ask yourself before posting so as to ease social media meltdowns, ease sharing uncertainty, and elevate your posts into your own public enlightenment of self expression! Be prepared for the next cultural revolution of posting with pride!
“Let the Person in Front of Me Decide What I Eat” Challenge Circles Social Media

Letting the person in front you decide what you will eat for the next 24 hours is a challenge circling around social media. It’s kind of like a food roulette. The participant picks a restaurant then orders the the same thing the person before them did. The challenge is to do this for all meals in a 24 hour period. From McDonalds to Starbucks, you can find these excursions by searching “letting the person in front of me decide what I eat for 24 hours.”
World Social Media Day: How to keep kids safe online

Today is World Social Media Day! Facebook has been around since 2004 and Twitter began in 2006. We’ve been sharing our lives online now for about 15 years! What have we learned?. Social media has been a great way to stay connected with friends from the past or to stay...
Buffalo & WBLK’s Own ReddRoxx Releases New Book That Is Empowering Women And Helping to Unleash Their Inner Baddie

Hey! It’s ReddRoxx. As a loyal listener of our station, I’m sure you’ve heard me rocking the airwaves for Sunday Funday every Sunday! Well if you haven’t then it’s not too late to start lol In addition to my passion for radio, I also have a passion for helping other women be the best they can be which is the premise of my new book, “10 Bad Bih Commandments”! In our culture a ”bad bih” is a woman who looks good, smell good and APPEARS to have her life together but a lot of times it’s just that, an appearance. My book is considered to be a modern approach to Women Empowerment, in which I open up about personal experiences and obstacles that I've overcome and invite readers to work on not only looking like a baddie but to actually be one through a series of thought provoking activities centered around ten categories; Finances, Self-Care, Entrepreneurship, Education, Health, Motherhood, Mental Health, Spirituality, Relationships and Culinary which I have coined as the 10 Bad Bih Commandments.
The Biggest Disservice You Can Do To Yourself Is Settling Out Of The Fear Of Being Alone

The biggest disservice you can do for yourself is settling just out of fear of being alone. The mounting pressures of finding “the one” and entering a relationship can be greatly influenced not only by the people around us but by social media as well. As we get older, we see friends falling in love and starting families, and it might push some of us to seek a relationship solely driven by fear of loneliness. Societal pressures can make it seem as if being alone is scary, painful, and lonely, but it is easier to be in a position where you can make a choice to bring joy into your future. Time is precious and valuable, and it is our ally. The longer we take to work on ourselves, prioritize what we want in a relationship, and focus on seeking the right person that fits in our lives, the happier we will be in the long run. So, while others run to find their fairy tale ending, be wise and wait. Patience and time are on your side in the pursuit of happiness.