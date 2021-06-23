Why do people share their pronouns? - New Day NW

Hey! It’s ReddRoxx. As a loyal listener of our station, I’m sure you’ve heard me rocking the airwaves for Sunday Funday every Sunday! Well if you haven’t then it’s not too late to start lol In addition to my passion for radio, I also have a passion for helping other women be the best they can be which is the premise of my new book, “10 Bad Bih Commandments”! In our culture a ”bad bih” is a woman who looks good, smell good and APPEARS to have her life together but a lot of times it’s just that, an appearance. My book is considered to be a modern approach to Women Empowerment, in which I open up about personal experiences and obstacles that I've overcome and invite readers to work on not only looking like a baddie but to actually be one through a series of thought provoking activities centered around ten categories; Finances, Self-Care, Entrepreneurship, Education, Health, Motherhood, Mental Health, Spirituality, Relationships and Culinary which I have coined as the 10 Bad Bih Commandments.