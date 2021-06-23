Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Forever Purge Photos Tease An Absolutely Wild Final Installment

By Jim Rowley
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many films have explored humanity's innate love of violence, but few franchises have done it as explicitly as "The Purge." The basic concept of all "Purge" movies is simple: In the near future, the crime rate in America has plummeted thanks to a new social program. For one night only, Americans are allowed to commit any crimes they want, consequence free. The first two films, "The Purge" (2013) and "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014), explored what it would be like to live through such a nightmare. "The Purge: Election Year" (2016) explored the political ramifications of this policy, and "The First Purge" (2018) told the story of — you guessed it — the first time America held a Purge. Altogether, the movies have grossed over $450 million worldwide (via The Numbers). That doesn't even count the "Purge" TV series that aired on USA in 2018 and 2019 to universal meh.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Tenoch Huerta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forever Purge#The Purge#Americans#Purges#Tex Mex#Purgers#T T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

The Forever Purge gives this political horror franchise the ending it deserves

“They’re fine. Very fun. Political, but clumsy about it.”. Moments after the credits rolled on The Forever Purge, the latest entry in Blumhouse Productions’ popular horror-action franchise, I turned on my phone and spotted a text message from a scary-movie-loving friend, asking if it was any good. “It was a...
MoviesA.V. Club

Let’s pray that The Forever Purge is the last Purge

Established in an alternate 2016 America in response to social unrest, the Purge of the Purge movies is an annual nationwide event wherein crime is legal for one night. This theoretically acts as a social release valve and maintains peace across the nation. Once the alarm sounds, you are on your own for 12 hours. Some weaponry is prohibited, though the affluent are exempt from such restrictions (same as it ever was). Mayhem is the rule of the day. No emergency services, no cops, just citizens in an unhinged Dionysian doomsday. Naturally, some are more prepared than others, and resources aren’t spread evenly, leaving the have-nots at the mercy (or lack there of) of the haves.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Forever Purge’ Reveals Shocking Scenes Before Debut

Lock your windows. Bolt your doors. The Forever Purge is only a week away–and several eye-opening images from the horror event just arrived. The Forever Purge–planned as the final chapter in the successful franchise–will start the long Independence Day weekend in theaters July 2, as reported by wegotthiscovered.com. And, if the photos on this page are any indication, the terrors of the Purge have just been kicked up a notch…or two.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Flash Set Photos Tease Possible Injustice Connection

Production on The Flash may have kicked off at the end of April, but over the last week the internet has exploded with a constant stream of set photos from the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, which is par for the course when any big budget blockbuster shoots on location. Director...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Forever Purge Photos Tease Intense Horror Action

Since The Purge blasted into cinemas eight years ago, the franchise has gone strength to strength. We’ve seen four sequels (and a twenty-episode TV show), grossing a cumulative total of $450 million against a combined budget of $35 million. This success is largely down to the hard work of James DeMonaco, who created the concept of 12 hours where all crime is made legal, directed the first three movies, wrote all of them, and has had heavy involvement in the direction of the TV series. But now, with the new The Forever Purge, he’s bowing out.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Forever Purge’: The Once Scary Inhumanity Of The Franchise Curdles Into Cheap, Exploitative Gruel [Review]

There’s a great deal of power to financially successful franchise that can lower its own bar: look no further than the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” movies and their squeakquels. Also, see the “Purge” series. Their charm in depicting the history of a national holiday where crime is legal for 12 hours has been fueled by cheap politics and easy commentary targets, flattening the tense air of a home invasion in the original movie to feature-length, monotonous free-for-alls. But whether the previous movies have ultimately said anything or not, they have whipped up some exploitative chutzpah by jamming their finger inside the gory, gaping wounds of American values.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Photos Tease Batman And Austin Powers Crossovers

The first film was a relatively simple story about how a gaggle of cartoon characters recruited the best basketball player on the planet to help them win a game against an evil group of aliens that had stolen the essence of some NBA standouts with the fate of the universe at stake, but long-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy is shaping up to be an altogether bigger, bolder, and stranger beast.
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix shares trailer and poster for Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Ahead of its arrival on Netflix this coming Friday, the streaming service has released a poster and trailer for Fear Street Part 1: 1994; the first instalment in the three movie event which is based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror series; check them out here…. In 1994, a group of...
MoviesComicBook

The Forever Purge Star Ana de la Reguera Says Comedies are Harder and Scarier

With the near back-to-back release of The Forever Purge and Army of the Dead, actress Ana de la Reguera seems poised to be a major face in horror. Coincidentally these two movies were shot almost one after the other back in 2019 and are only being released now, and speaking with ComicBook.com about the upcoming Blumhouse sequel we asked if she was ready to star in something a little more chill and where her character isn't constantly in danger. Her answer was surprising where she revealed that sandwiched between her horror-action titles were two comedies, and frankly she thinks working on those is more difficult.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Horror film 'The Forever Purge' mixes graphic violence with a touch of social criticism

"The Forever Purge" is bookended with scenes of families making their way across the U.S.-Mexico border. As it opens, Adela and her husband, Juan (Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta), are being escorted by a guide, known as a coyote, into Texas from Mexico, where they're fleeing cartel violence by cover of night. By the end of the film, it's the other way around: Crowds of Americans are thronging the border, clamoring to get into Mexico.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Forever Purge Producer Jason Blum on The Hunt's Prerelease Failure

It's always a dangerous slippery slope when any work is censored due to the prerelease outrage, as The Forever Purge producer Jason Blum is all too familiar with. Blum, who runs Blumhouse Productions, dealt with that first hand when Universal pulled the release of Craig Zobel's The Hunt from its release schedule for its overt political overtones largely offending conservatives with the plot of "liberal elites" hunting conservatives. Blum spoke with ComicBook.com over how audiences were deprived of the scathing commentary of both sides and if he's concerned The Forever Purge's similar narrative would affect its release.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Purge’ Franchise Might Extend Beyond “Forever”

Horror franchises have a way of finding that second wind…and that second life. Fans just don’t want to let go. The Purge series was expected to end with next week’s The Forever Purge, but that may not be the case. And that news comes straight from the horse’s mouth–series creator/writer James DeMonaco, according to comicbook.com. It seems he has already started writing a sixth film in the series.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

“Forever Purge” Star Josh Lucas On The Most Timely Entry In The Series

For the latest entry in the franchise he began in 2013, writer and co-producer James DeMonaco‘s THE FOREVER PURGE trains its crosshairs on the U.S. border crisis in its inimitable series style. Directed by Everardo Gout (National Geographic’s Mars), the film picks up after the events of The Purge: Election Year (2016) and follows a Mexican couple, played by Ana de la Reguera (Narcos, Army of the Dead) and Tenoch Huerta (Days of Grace) who join forces with a white rancher (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari) and his family when a group of radicals continues Purging beyond its allotted twelve-hour window. Rue Morgue connected with star Josh Lucas to discuss the timeliest chapter in the always timely series ahead of its release this Friday.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

‘The Forever Purge’ Movie Passes – Free Passes!

This Summer, The Rules Have Changed… And The Purge Lasts Forever. Universal Pictures Presents the Most Terrifying Film Of The Year – The Forever Purge. Rated R. In Theaters July 4th Weekend. FanBolt is partnering with Universal Pictures to give away 5 packs of Admit 2 passes to movie fans!
MoviesGeekTyrant

So, THE FOREVER PURGE Won't Be The Final PURGE Film After All

When The Forever Purge movie was announced, it was made clear that it would be the final film in The Purge franchise. Well, while that was the original plan, that’s no longer the case. Creator James DeMonaco woke up one day and had an idea for a sixth Purge film, and he’s now developing it.
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: 'Forever Purge' takes franchise to southern border

In 2013, budget horror production studio Blumhouse produced “The Purge,” a nasty, clever action/horror flick written and directed by James DeMonaco that posited the question: what if all crime was legal for one night? Centering on a wealthy family who attempt to wait out the Purge in their heavily secured home, the film made $89 million on a $3 million budget. Of course there would be more, and the sequels keep making more and more money at the box office.