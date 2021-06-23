Forever Purge Photos Tease An Absolutely Wild Final Installment
Many films have explored humanity's innate love of violence, but few franchises have done it as explicitly as "The Purge." The basic concept of all "Purge" movies is simple: In the near future, the crime rate in America has plummeted thanks to a new social program. For one night only, Americans are allowed to commit any crimes they want, consequence free. The first two films, "The Purge" (2013) and "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014), explored what it would be like to live through such a nightmare. "The Purge: Election Year" (2016) explored the political ramifications of this policy, and "The First Purge" (2018) told the story of — you guessed it — the first time America held a Purge. Altogether, the movies have grossed over $450 million worldwide (via The Numbers). That doesn't even count the "Purge" TV series that aired on USA in 2018 and 2019 to universal meh.www.looper.com