TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine™ platform won a 2021 SIIA CODiE TM Award in the Best Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution category. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget's Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 4 consecutive years.