State police: Road rage incident led to crash on Vermont interstate
MILTON, Vt. — Investigators with Vermont State Police report a road rage incident led to a crash that backed up Interstate 89 traffic Wednesday morning. According to police, drivers in two cars were traveling south on the highway near Milton when a road rage incident lasting "several miles" at high speeds began. Police said one car hit the other's rear bumper, causing both to lose control and collide with rock ledges lining the roadway.www.mynbc5.com