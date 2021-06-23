Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

State police: Road rage incident led to crash on Vermont interstate

mynbc5.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, Vt. — Investigators with Vermont State Police report a road rage incident led to a crash that backed up Interstate 89 traffic Wednesday morning. According to police, drivers in two cars were traveling south on the highway near Milton when a road rage incident lasting "several miles" at high speeds began. Police said one car hit the other's rear bumper, causing both to lose control and collide with rock ledges lining the roadway.

www.mynbc5.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Accidents
City
Fairfax, VT
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
City
Richford, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Milton, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Milton, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont State Police#Road Rage#Traffic Accident#Milton Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...