Chaosium is ending its HeroQuest RPG series as part of a trademark transfer agreement with Hasbro. The HeroQuest RPG series will officially go out of print on July 15th, with Chaosium ceasing digital sales of the RPG system on its own site and DriveThruRPG. Chaosium also announced plans to eventually re-brand its HeroQuest products as Questworlds, with no changes made to the core rules or PDFs. Currently, Chaosium is selling the core rulebook for HeroQuest for $14.95 on its website, an over 60% discount off of its $40 cover price. Several PDFs for HeroQuest are also currently for sale over on DriveThruRPG.