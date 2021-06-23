Cancel
Movies

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "F9"

By Jesse Brothers
Sioux City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie critic Bruce Miller says “F9” is stuffed with every stunt and car chase known to Hollywood. It’s louder than the eight previous editions in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise and just as loopy.

siouxcityjournal.com
