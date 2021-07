HALEYVILLE - The Haleyville Farmers Market merchants plan to hold a special day for all our customers. Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 10, with each purchase you make, you will receive a ticket from the grower from whom you bought something. Put your name and phone number on the ticket and drop it in the box. If you purchase from another vendor, you get another ticket. These tickets will remain in the box for all the different drawings throughout the morning. Some of the items to win are gift cards, cookbooks, home preservation books, kitchen tools and much more.