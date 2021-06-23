Next generation business applications are scalable, composable and intelligent

Just imagine that you walked into a restaurant and are welcomed by the hotel staff. Later, one of the waiters directs you to a convenient seat, tells you their special dishes, and helps you order food by understanding your preference. He makes sure that you are attended well, serves you good food, and asks your feedback before you leave. It is a perfect example of a decent user experience. A bad user experience is similar to an endless spiral staircase in which you simply go on climbing the steps but are unable to reach the hotel. You go on moving around the entire stairs, but nothing comes up till the end.