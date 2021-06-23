Next generation business applications are scalable, composable and intelligent
As we begin to look at the future beyond "the new normal," it's becoming apparent that we are in a brand new era of digital experiences that are frictionless and highly personalized. The future of next generation business applications will be scalable, composable, connected and powered by machine learning. These next generation applications will have integrated voice and video capabilities, with a unified platform model that is designed for fast development, deployment and optimization based on specific industry requirements. The most important currencies in a decentralized and digital economy are speed, personalization and intelligence.www.zdnet.com