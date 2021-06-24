Gas station owner responds following fuel mix-up that's costing customers hundreds of dollars

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- Several customers of a Hebron gas station were impacted by a mix-up at the pump last week.

It happened at the XtraMart mobile gas station on Main Street in Hebron where a supplier put the wrong fuel in the wrong tank.

A statement from XtraMart owner Global Partners said the hauler had mistakenly put diesel in the gas tank and gas in the diesel tank, which resulted in mixed fuel being delivered to customers.

XtraMart mobile gas station on Main Street in Hebron WFSB

The company said the issue was discovered on Thursday morning.

“The tanks were emptied, the lines were purged and the filters in the pump were changed to make sure that all residual fuel was out of the system. The site reopened for fuel sales early Friday morning,” the company said.

Customers started to wonder when their vehicles started acting up after they fueled up.

“They experienced some check engine lights, sluggish running lack of power,” said local mechanic Rick Tarca.

“He filled up his car truck with diesel, so he thought or whatever, went home, the next day he drove the truck, then word spread around town that that gas and diesel had gotten mixed up,” explained Troy Kelsey, of Hebron. “When he came here his truck just died, won’t start anymore.”

In a statement, XtraMart owner Global Partners said “We sincerely apologize to our customers impacted by this situation. The tanks were clearly marked in compliance with federal requirements. This was an error on the part of the third-party hauler and their insurance has assumed liability.”

Tarca said he has had several customers with wrong fuel problems that needed immediate attention.

“It’s been running around $300 to $350; we get rid of the gas too that contaminated,” he said.

Columbia Ford is offering free diagnosis to those XtraMart customers.

“Generally you’d flush the entire fuel system out, replace the spark plugs and in extreme cases you may see some catalytic converter issues, but that can be addressed as well,” said Andrew DuPont, a service tech at Columbia Ford.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is aware of the fuel mix-up and urges consumers to get receipts for purchases.

That’s the same advice from the Better Business Bureau.

“The best tip I could give is use a credit card. If you use a credit card you can always track your purchases,” said Jackie MacKnight, of the Better Business Bureau.

XtraMart executives said they operate 169 stores statewide and own 51. Their hauler is paying for repairs.

Customers who fueled at the station between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning should contact the haulers insurance directly:

Toll Free Claim line reporting the Network/Navex: 1-888-548-0154

They should reference claim # 001529-064110-GD when reporting their loss.