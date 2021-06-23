Cancel
Young Royals: Check out the Trailer For The Netflix Drama

By We love fanfiction
fangirlish.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome shows are literally like a fanfiction come to life, and we say that in the best possible way, okay? No knocking fanfiction around here. We love fanfiction. We’ve talked extensively about how much. But yeah, some shows …pure fanfic. And yet, sometimes, when it comes to foreign language shows,...

fangirlish.com
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Check Out This Teaser Trailer of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

There isn’t a lot to see in the teaser trailer to The Witcher season 2, but there is an indication that Ciri will be playing a much bigger and more impressive part this time around, and that Geralt of Rivia will be changing just a bit as things move along. There’s also the idea that Yennefer will be in a pretty tight spot when the show returns. The images revealed in the teaser flash by so quickly that it’s easy to admit that they can gain a person’s interest, but apart from that, it’s bound to happen that we’ll need to wait and see what happens in the coming season when it finally arrives. Those that have read the books will no doubt have a good idea that we could see Geralt and Ciri make their way to Kaer Morhen, where Geralt was trained and turned into a Witcher, which means that Ciri’s power is bound to be cultivated as she undergoes her training. Fans of the Witcher are bound to be getting pretty excited at this point since the return that many were expecting in 2020 didn’t get to happen as production shut down thanks to the coronavirus.
Militarytvseriesfinale.com

Grand Army: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Teen Drama Series

Another Netflix series has received an early discharge. The streaming service has cancelled the Grand Army TV series after one season of nine episodes. Based on the 2013 play Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello, the Grand Army TV series stars Odessa A’zion, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, Alphonso Romero Jones II, Brittany Adebumola, and Crystal Sha’re Nelson. The teen drama revolves around five students who attend the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and wrestle with sexual, racial, and economic politics.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Kevin Hart actually acts in new Netflix drama ‘Fatherhood’

At this point in his career, Kevin Hart is less an actor, or a comic, and more a brand. To paraphrase Jay-Z, he’s not a businessman; he’s a business, man. Slightly raunchy in a self-deprecating way, fired up and fun for most of the family, he’s built a movie and stand-up career and a social media empire (36.6 million Twitter followers and counting) by staying on point. That means the comfort of knowing your legions will follow you wherever you venture next, even if it might seem a little different.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Netflix K-Drama Nevertheless Episode 1: Release Date and Time Revealed!

Good news for the fans who love to watch K-Drama, the other web series of Korean Drama is ready to stream on the most popular OTT Platform Netflix. Now you all must be wondering to know the name, release date around the world, and time of this new K-Drama series. The new web series of K-Drama titled “Nevertheless” will surely grab the attention of the viewers and force you to block your seat on your couch. Every week, there are fresh episodes dropping for Mad For Each Other (Monday-Tuesday), Mine (Saturday-Sunday), Racket Boys (Monday-Tuesday), Hospital Playlist (Thursday). Though, there is one more series “Nevertheless” that is ready to grab the attention and ready to premieres this week on Netflix.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Need a Laugh? Want to Be Scared? Check Out These New Movies on Netflix

Searching for a movie but not sure what to pick? Netflix has plenty of new and exciting titles readily available for all moods. We round up a few options, below. Last Comic Standing’s Iliza Shlesinger stars as a woman (based on herself) who’s trying to figure out if the charming dork (Ryan Hansen) she’s falling for is as perfect as he appears. Or is she about to be the punchline to one of Cupid’s cruelest jokes? Premieres Wednesday, June 23.
MusicCollider

Love Musicals? Check Out These Netflix Original Series You May Have Missed

In the Heights is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's breakout stage musical is loaded with great songs and mesmerizing dance numbers. But why should all of that be limited to a two-hour movie? If In the Heights has you jonesing for even more singing and dancing, Netflix has an impressive offering of original musical series to keep your toes tapping all summer long. Fans of the genre owe it to themselves to check out these gems.
San Francisco, CASFGate

The best drama series of 2021 on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more

After 15 months of trying to only watch comedies so that we could experience some laughter during the doldrums of 2020, it's time to reopen our minds to the new shows of 2021. Especially the dramas. There are some good ones this year. Many of these shows highlight superb acting performances, showcase Bay Area culture (current and ancient), martial arts and combine humor with intense subject matter.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest: Netflix in Talks to Save Canceled NBC Drama

Manifest could take flight for a fourth season at Netflix. The missing plane drama was canceled by NBC after three seasons earlier this month, but there may be a happy ending in sight. The series climbed to the #1 spot on Netflix after the first two seasons were made available...
TV Seriesdapsmagic.com

Check Out the Trailer for Disney+’s Turner & Hooch

Disney+ has revealed both the official trailer and also key art for its upcoming original series Turner & Hooch. The series will arrive on Disney’s streaming service on July 21. Turner & Hooch Official Description. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Detailed Overview Trailer for Skyward Sword HD

Warning: This new trailer contains some spoilers for Skyward Sword. Skyward Sword HD will be released on July 16th, which is less than one month away. To prepare for the game’s release, Nintendo has put out a detailed overview trailer for the game on their official YouTube channel. This four-minute trailer includes a large amount of footage from the upcoming re-release, with many of the game’s different environments and characters shown off.
Moviestheclevelandamerican.com

Icelandic Drama movie ‘Katla” Streaming on Netflix A Volcano Erupts

One of the most awaited drama movies ‘Katla gives much official news to their fans. Before going to see the news, you need to understand some things such as Iceland and more. Iceland is defined as a very small island that is brought from all types of volcanoes. You can easily watch this movie trailer on the netflix online platform. The odds are erupting and spew for the pretty high. In the start scene of the movie, the woman is showed as naked and she is only covered with volcanic ash. And she is very slowly lifting herself on the ground. Talking about the gist, the Icelandic town is presented in the volcano Katla and it is always erupting throughout the year.
Petswearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out The Trailer For CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, In Theaters September 17

Catch the brand new trailer for CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, coming to the BIG screen September 17. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Young Royals Season 1: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Updates!

What is the show about? Is it worth watching? When is it releasing? Let us find out about Young Royals Season 1: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Updates!. Young Royals in an upcoming television series on Netflix. What is the show about?. Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious...
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Trailer

In just about any show, movie, or story, titans are often seen as tough, nearly unstoppable beings of such immense power that if one is even thinking about taking them on they’d best have the kind of magic that can undo or save a world. That appears to be what’s going to be needed in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, since any D&D fan would be able to tell you that to take on a single titan, which could easily annihilate a giant or a troll, one’s character usually has to be epic-level or extremely lucky and definitely powerful enough to make a dent in the highly resistant hides that these creatures tend to have. The show appears to be taking on the idea of the titans from Greek mythology since the form and a limited number of titans would suggest that these creatures are the dreaded threat that has been seen in past versions of Greek-based movies and shows. Elemental in nature, these titans are even harder to contemplate when it comes to sorting out their various weaknesses, and seeing as how they’re apparently being controlled it might suggest there’s only one real weakness.