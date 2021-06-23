Cancel
Cleveland Indians’ Aaron Civale out four to five weeks with sprained right finger

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Indians will be without right-hander Aaron Civale for the next four to five weeks after he was diagnosed with a sprained middle finger on his pitching hand. Civale was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday morning. After an MRI was taken of Civale’s finger, Graham made his diagnosis. Civale won’t pick up a baseball for one to two weeks and is expected to miss four to five weeks of game action.

www.cleveland.com
