Sci Fi TV Network Scorecard: NBC

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. NBC is one of the oldest broadcast networks, having aired sows as far back as the mid-40’s (the horror/mystery anthology Lights Out arguably counts as the oldest genre series to air on U.S. television). Over the years it has aired quite a number of well-known sci fi and fantasy shows (Star Trek, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Quantum Leap) and also had also had its fair share of high-profile cancellations (same shows). Over the past ten years, the network has been receptive to adding sci fi/fantasy entries to its schedule, but few of them have lasted very long (see the full list of shows below). The show with the longest tenure over that period was the supernatural drama Grimm which hung around for six seasons. But that one hardly counts as a genre powerhouse. Among the high-profile cancellations that occurred during the past ten seasons were Constantine, Revolution, Hannibal, Timeless, and just recently Manifest. The longest-lived of those were Manifest and Hannibal, both of which had three seasons.