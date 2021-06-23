Cancel
Karaoke fundraiser

midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 days ago

Alzheimer’s Family Organization is hosting a Karaoke Battle fundraising event June 27 at Legends in Fruitland Park. “We are a non-profit that relies solely on fundraising, donations and memberships to survive. We serve Lake County as one of our eight counties,” said executive director Kathleen Winters. “We provide needed support and educational services to caregivers, both family and professionals, that care for individuals with all forms of dementia.”

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Cuyahoga Falls, OHmytownneo.com

Fundraiser planned for Jeanie Dockery

The Tracey Beard Foundation announces that it will have a summer barbeque fundraiser for Jeanie Dockery of Barberton. Jeanie is the wife of Jim Dockery, pastor of The Sanctuary, “Where God’s Love is our Refuge,” in Cuyahoga Falls. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tadmor Shrine, 3000 Krebs Drive in Akron.
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

LCEF plans fundraiser comeback

Loudon County Education Foundation is scheduling various fundraisers this year as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. Like other organizations, LCEF saw a decline in fundraising last year due to the pandemic yet still provided $74,218 for local education. Since 2012, LCEF has contributed $800,765 to schools, Michele Lewis, executive director, said.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Fundraiser features picnic-style meal

The Emblem Club, in conjunction with the Eureka Woman’s Club, has combined resources to support local veteran organizations. On July 2, the two organizations are offering a “First Friday Food” picnic-style meal that includes cold barbecued chicken, coleslaw, cornbread and brownies. A vegetarian option is available and includes a barley, quinoa and cannellini bean loaf.
CancerPosted by
KATC News

Fundraiser for brain cancer research set

A charity event is set to raise money for brain cancer research, and to honor a local man diagnosed with brain cancer. Adam’s Annual Brain Fest is a charity event in honor of Adam Sonnier, an Acadiana native and business owner. This is the first one, but organizers hope to hold it annually from now on.
Richmond, CAMercury News

Golf: Charity tournaments, fundraisers

Tee Off for Thesecondopinion: July 15 at Richmond Country Club. Play begins at noon. $250 per player, team and hole sponsorship’s are also available. Proceeds from the fundraiser and auction will go towards supporting cancer patients and families in the Bay Area. To register for golf tournament or auction visit events.golfstatus.com/event/5de8925f-1463-42d2-a790-23dc8d99c670/details/registration-details.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

2021 DesignConnect Fundraiser

DesignConnect, a nonprofit organization in Detroit that provides career pathways in creative design for inner-city youth, hosted a fundraising party on June 18, 2021 at a private residence in Oakland County. The event honored and celebrated supporters, volunteers, and donors. Guests enjoyed food, drinks and music throughout the evening. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
CharitiesPosted by
KSST Radio

Hunt Regional Annual Fundraiser Gala

Last Friday KRVA got to attend the 16th annual Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation’s Fundraiser Gala. The gala included a silent auction, live auction, giveaways, and a photo booth! Overall, attendees enjoyed their time listening to the DECADES band and chatting with friends. The DECADES band played a variety of music...
Jefferson County, WIhngnews.com

Brew with a view fundraiser is Thursday

After taking the year off last year, Brew with a View is back this year. The event will be Thursday at Korth Park from 5-8 p.m. Brew with a View is a fundraiser for the Jefferson County Parks Department. Nestled in the heart of south-central Wisconsin, just a stone’s throw...
Roxbury, NYthe-reporter.net

Roxbury Library Silent Auction Fundraiser

The Roxbury Library Association welcomes the public to the RLA’s 5th Silent Auction fundraiser, held virtually this year to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Beginning on …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Charitiesleelanaunews.com

Sleeping Bear Friends announce fundraisers

The Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes have new fundraisers underway. “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” is a book of memories from the Lakeshore and another around of 50th anniversary logo merchandise. The book highlights the fun-filled activities that bring people to visit here by the millions. It shows the area as it was when settlers came here to lumber and to farm. […]
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Fundraising gala: Sunflower Showcase

Sunflower Hill, which develops residential communities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its inaugural Showcase fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. "We are very excited for this unique inaugural event, which will feature many of the...
Sharpsville, PAThe Herald

Upcoming fundraiser to benefit animal shelter

SHARPSVILLE — After a year without no public gatherings, local resident Tammie Krolicki hopes people will take advantage of the loosened restrictions and summer weather to support the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. The event, a tarot card reading and vendor show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Exeter, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Exeter Library Fundraising Event

EXETER— Exeter Public Library has been selected as the July beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program. When you buy a blue reusable Hannaford Helps Community Bag in July from the Hannaford located at 141 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, $1.00 will be donated to Exeter Public Library. Bags can be...
Port Austin, MImanisteenews.com

Funnel cloud followed by fundraiser

Two musicians were there to see the damage and now they’re trying to help repair it. Patrick Foogazi and Suzi Marsh were in Port Austin for gigs on Sunday as a tornado touched down and commenced to cause damage throughout the village, destroying houses and tossing debris. They also were present for the start of a community response.
Canton, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

TAUNY summer fundraiser underway

TAUNY’s (Traditional Arts in Upstate New York) mission is to bring people together across the North Country and beyond by exploring, honoring and celebrating the diverse cultures, skills and crafts of everyday life in our region. We have heard from many of you this past year that this mission is more meaningful than ever. We are grateful that generous giving allowed us to keep going, step by step.
Felton, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Felton Community Hall Fundraising

The Felton Community Hall has been an integral part of the San Lorenzo Valley since the original building was completed in 1927, funded by the community and spearheaded by Dr. Jesse Farmer, who happened to single-handedly save the San Lorenzo Valley from the ravages of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic. The...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Friends Together fundraiser Friday

ALPENA – Friends Together is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser at 105 Prentiss St. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The center serves and supports people dealing with cancer. Currently, all of their services, including in-person support groups, are being hosted at the bowling alley in Alpena until Friends Together building renovations are complete.
Jonesboro Sun

Park fundraiser exceeds expectations

JONESBORO — What was expected to be a small fundraiser for improvements to Lake City’s Wayne Biscuit Short Park, turned into something quite more, Mayor Cameron Tate said Thursday. “We expected to sell just 200 or 300 Boston Butts,” he said. “We ended up selling over 700.”. Tate said the...
Darke County, OHcountynewsonline.org

Cancer Association of Darke County Fundraiser

Cancer Association of Darke County is holding their annual BBQ Chicken/Marinated Pork Fundraiser. To participate in this, just mail in your order today along with your check for $8.00 for each dinner, or call 548-9960 with any questions. You can pick up your meals on July 10, 2021 at Greenville City Park, Shelter 3, from 11 am – 1 pm. Please remain in your vehicle and we will bring the dinners to you.
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

Fireworks a steady fundraiser

Guntersville volleyball coach Jimmy Latta has overseen a blast of a fundraiser the past 11 years for the school’s program. Since 2010, the volleyball program’s main source of funds has come from the TNT Fireworks stand located in the Guntersville Walmart parking lot. Latta is in his 14th year as the varsity girls’ volleyball head coach. He said selling fireworks is the main source of income for the program each year.