Karaoke fundraiser
Alzheimer’s Family Organization is hosting a Karaoke Battle fundraising event June 27 at Legends in Fruitland Park. “We are a non-profit that relies solely on fundraising, donations and memberships to survive. We serve Lake County as one of our eight counties,” said executive director Kathleen Winters. “We provide needed support and educational services to caregivers, both family and professionals, that care for individuals with all forms of dementia.”www.midfloridanewspapers.com