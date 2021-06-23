Cancel
D'Arcy Drollinger of SF Oasis is Ready for the Roaring '20s to Begin

By Nicole Gluckstern
KQED
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I Zoom into D’Arcy Drollinger’s world, an audible sound check drifts in from the next room, folks wander in and out of the frame to ask logistical questions, and Drollinger himself looks like he’s been awake for days, though his disposition is sunny and enthusiastic. After a year and a half of the pandemic—the last seven months of which his queer nightlife hub Oasis has been completely closed—the grand reopening of Oasis, scheduled for Pride weekend, is finally just around the corner.

www.kqed.org
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Brian Lambert — “Ready To Begin”

There’s A Welcome Death Cab Vibe To The Ninth Release To Arrive As Part Of The Dallas Singer-Songwriter’s Plans To Release 52 Songs In 52 Weeks. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
Musicctnewsonline.com

The Lough Brothers to perform at Marquee

The Lough Brothers will play from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Marquee Performing Arts Center for the First Friday Art Walk. The Lough Brothers play all types of genres with a lot of pop, country and alternative rock. In addition to doing songs by Ryan Tedder, Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, to name a few, they also perform their own original music. In their eight years playing together as a band, Mason, Hunter and Brodee have played across Kansas and in venues like The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
Marin County, CApacificsun.com

Deborah Winters Leads Musical Gathering at Reopened Throckmorton Theatre

Jazz vocalist Deborah Winters has a long history with Mill Valley’s Throckmorton Theatre, performing there since the theater opened in 2002. “It’s kind of like a homebase for me,” Winters says of the theater. “(Theatre founder) Lucy (Mercer) is so gracious, she supports the musicians and she takes care of everyone. It’s a beautiful facility for Marin to have, and it’s just an extraordinary room. It has such a warm vibe to it, I just love that theater.”
Genoa, OHBeacon

The Roaring ‘20s a much-needed party for Genoa Homecoming 2021

GENOA — The Roaring ‘20s is the theme for Genoa Homecoming 2021 on Thursday through Saturday. Mayor Tom Bergman is billing the hometown blast as the “Get Back to Normal Fest” for area celebrants and visitors eager to put the Covid-19 pandemic behind them. “The streets in downtown Genoa will...
Berrien Springs, MIandrews.edu

Healing Oasis Opening July 1

You have patiently been waiting, and finally the wait is over—the Healing Oasis will open its doors once again on July 1! Get ready to enjoy everything our Healing Oasis has to offer:. Indoor hot whirlpool with various massage features. Dry sauna. Steambath. Infrared light cove. Sunroom retreat. Outdoor healing...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Albate House / OASI architects

Lead Architects: Pietro Ferrario, Francesco Enea Castellanza. Text description provided by the architects. A small rural house. Isolated from the wealthy and informal garden. A relationship to be conquered. Two parents, their children, their ambitions. A house to live in with pleasure. Making living a creative act. A triangular extension...
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
Home & Gardenwiartonecho.com

Creating a backyard oasis

I love summer. Even though I don’t get a ton of time off this time of year (it’s really busy for construction) — I still like to take as much time as I can to enjoy a little R & R. Last summer I redid my deck, so I’m hoping to get a little more time out there this year — if my crew ever lets me slow down, that is.
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

The Oasis Tree

If you passed by Atwell Street in Bellaire earlier this year, you may have spied the glimmer of a dazzling tree on the horizon of the quiet cul-de-sac. The tree was actually a metal sculpture, its trunk and branches lined with slowly transforming colored lights. Hundreds of diamond-shaped, shimmery leaves in a Crayola box array of colors dangled like crystals from a chandelier. The wind blowing, ever-so-slightly, rotated the baubles in ever-changing color patterns.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Hip join Peloton’s All For One festival ride

It’s an addition that might raise a few eyebrows for an international exercise ride-along, but the Tragically Hip are one of the 25 artists included in this year’s three-day Peloton All For One Music Festival. “From July 1-3, we’re harnessing that energy and packing it into an epic three-day celebration...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
San Francisco, CAKQED

Outdoor Music Took Off During COVID Shutdowns. SF Might Make It Permanent

A live entertainment program that launched in San Francisco during the pandemic could become permanent under a proposal by Mayor London Breed. The city's Entertainment Commission has issued 250 Just Add Music—or JAM—permits since it launched the program last September. The permit allows neighborhood businesses, like restaurants and bars, to host outdoor music and other performances.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Brandon Wang

The Perfect Italian Restaurant for Dates in North Beach

As one of the romance languages and one of the most romantic places on Earth, Italy is great for dates. Unfortunately, many of us are not exactly able to hop on a plane and visit Italy with their significant others. Luckily, there is one Italian restaurant that brings the connection between food and love. That place is called Sotto Mare and it is found right in the North Beach area of San Francisco. Sotto Mare is a wonderful local establishment that has a strong focus on Italian food and an emphasis on seafood dishes.