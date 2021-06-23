Pinstriped Previews: Doubleheader in Portland Features Top Pitching Prospects
RHP Brody Koerner (1-3, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Ramon Rosso (0-1, 4.80 ERA) The RailRiders extended their win streak to eight games on Tuesday night when they opened their series against Lehigh Valley with a resounding 14-5 victory. Hoy Park got a start in center field and went 3-for-7 with a double and an RBI, Derek Dietrich was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI and Andrew Velasquez went 2-for-6 with a home run and drove in four.www.pinstripedprospects.com