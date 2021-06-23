Pinstriped Previews: Doubleheader in Portland Features Top Pitching Prospects

LOS ANGELES, Cali -The Tigers with a sweep yesterday of the Kansas City Royals with a 6–5 win, young pitcher Tarik Skubal with an impressive start yet again going 6 innings striking out 7. But the buzz today has to do with their top pitching prospect being called up from Toledo in Matt Manning. Manning, 23, was selected by the Tigers in the first round (9th overall) of the 2016 MLB draft. Often grouped with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal as part of a trio of elite pitching prospects in the Tigers’ organization Manning got off to a slow start in Toledo, posting an 8.07 era in 32 1/3 innings. He struck out 36 and walked 10, but the Tigers needed an extra arm after a series of pitching injuries. Manning will start against Shohei Ohtani tonight with first pitch at 9:38.