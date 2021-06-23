Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Column: The Supreme Court remains moderate despite the hopes of some for conservative dominance

By Arthur I. Cyr
Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Neil Gorsuch, nominated for our Supreme Court in 2017, used that phrase to emphasize the law’s majesty, and avoid hypothetical questions during Senate confirmation. In fact, the Court employs the law to address political disputes. This month, the Court has so far issued two politically notable decisions. A unanimous...

www.chicagotribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Earl Warren
Person
John Roberts
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Court Case#Freedom Of Speech#Senate#Catholic#Lgbt#Whole Woman S Health#City Council#Law Department#Board Of Education#Treasury#Chase#Clausen Distinguished#Carthage College#Nyu Press#Palgrave Macmillan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Conservative Supreme Court justices question ruling protecting press

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a case challenging libel protection for journalists, but justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the decision and questioned whether a landmark ruling protecting the press needed to be overhauled. The conservative justices cited a changing media environment and said in...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Barrett moves Supreme Court to the right, but cautiously

Justice Amy Coney Barrett moved the Supreme Court’s center of gravity further to the right this term, but not as quickly or as dramatically as her supporters had hoped or her detractors had feared. Whether that reflects a rookie justice’s first-term caution or a more-ingrained inclination to moderation and small...
Congress & CourtsRichmond.com

Thomas M. Boyd column: Supreme Court ruling clarifies 'standing'

— Justice Brett Kavanaugh, TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. The United States is the most litigious society on the planet: in part because Congress — and the states — have authorized a wide range of class and private rights of action, both uniquely incentivized by contingent fees; in part because judges generally are unwilling to call frivolous lawsuits what they are; and in part because social media, in combination with an aggressive trial bar, has been weaponized to help coerce settlements.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily News

The court and the vote: The Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

Thursday, the Supreme Court issued two significant rulings on the sanctity and openness of our democratic republic, doing so along ideological lines, with the conservative 6-3 majority twice prevailing. It got one decision very wrong and one just right. First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim to care deeply about the precise text of laws passed by Congress — woefully and ...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How blistering dissents help some Americans trust the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court deals blow to American democracy

(CNN) — Eight years ago, the US Supreme Court gutted a major portion of the Voting Rights Act in its infamous Shelby County v. Holder decision, making it easier for states with a history of voter discrimination to enact new onerous voting rules. States like Georgia and Texas took notice, passing strict new voter ID laws, absentee ballot rules and a host of other provisions that make it harder for some people to vote.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court just made Citizens United even worse

In its infamous decision in Citizens United v. FEC (2010), the Supreme Court tossed a bone to lawmakers seeking to regulate money in politics. With a few exceptions, Citizens United stripped the government of its power to limit the amount of spending on elections, especially by corporations. But the decision also gave the Court’s blessing to nearly all laws requiring campaigns and political organizations to disclose their donors.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Don’t be fooled: This is not a moderate Supreme Court

Leah Litman is an assistant professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School. Melissa Murray is a professor of law at the New York University School of Law. They co-host the “Strict Scrutiny” podcast. This Supreme Court term was significant mostly because of what the court did not...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Supreme Court conservatives side with GOP on voting restrictions

It was eight years ago last month when the U.S. Supreme Court's first gutted the Voting Rights Act. This morning, the high court's conservative majority made matters worse. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote.... Tuesday's ruling said Arizona did not violate the Voting Rights Act when it passed a law in 2016 allowing only voters, their family members or their caregivers to collect and deliver a completed ballot. The court also upheld a longstanding state policy requiring election officials to throw out ballots accidentally cast in the wrong precincts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court continues to defy liberals' and conservatives' expectations

Despite all the fearmongering from leftists and wishful thinking from conservatives, the Supreme Court and its three newest justices continue to prove everyone wrong. The bench has issued a shocking number of unanimous opinions this term, plus some often surprising majority coalitions. In one of its most recent cases illustrating the latter, for example, "conservative" Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s leftist Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan and its Chief Appeaser John Roberts to uphold the federal government’s coronavirus-related tenant-eviction moratorium.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Court-packing dominates second Biden Supreme Court commission meeting

Discussions about court-packing dominated the second meeting of President Joe Biden’s commission tasked with studying reforms for the Supreme Court. The sprawling, all-day hearing held on Wednesday featured testimony and questions from dozens of legal experts, touching on just about every major question about the court’s powers and proceedings. But above everything else, the commission focused on court expansion.
Essex County, MASalem News

Column: Our crucial Supreme Court

Judge Neil Gorsuch, nominated for our Supreme Court in 2017, used that phrase to emphasize the law’s majesty, and avoid hypothetical questions during Senate confirmation. In fact, the court employs the law to address political disputes. This month, the court has so far issued two politically notable decisions. A unanimous...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Supreme Court decision on religious liberty nods to a bigger win for conservatives ahead | Opinion

Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell. It wasn’t a dramatic expansion of religious rights – not yet. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Catholic adoption agency that had been excluded from Philadelphia’s foster programs for refusing to work with same-sex couples will be consequential. It suggests that when the broader question of whether religious groups have the right to discriminate does come before the justices, they will likely uphold religious liberty over gay rights.