Rabid raccoon found in Warren Township
WARREN TWP. - A raccoon found in the township tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, June 22, according to the Warren Township Health Department. While health department personnel have identified individuals potentially exposed to the animal, the department encourages anyone who has had direct contact with a raccoon to contact the department immediately. This is the second positive rabies case this year in Warren and third in the Middle-Brook Regional Health Commission service area.www.newjerseyhills.com