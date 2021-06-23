Should You Buy a House with Popcorn Ceilings?

The natural look of granite countertops adds warmth and character to any kitchen. Granite countertops can also improve the resale value of your home. When considering the cost of granite countertops, it helps to know the additional considerations and price factors that go into the installation cost. According to HomeAdvisor, the cost of granite countertops is between $2,000 and $4,500, with the national average at $3,250. Slabs of material usually cost approximately $40 to $60 per square foot, and labor runs from $35 to $85 an hour. The pattern, color, texture, and quality of the granite will determine the final price. The total price for the project can vary from the national average due to the size of the project, the number of countertops that are needed, kitchen or bathroom configuration, and the selected materials. Granite countertops may cost more than other options, but they more than make up for the price with durability, value, and appeal. Are granite countertops the right choice for your home? To find the best kitchen counters for you and your budget, search online for “granite countertops near me.”