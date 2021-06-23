Cancel
Danville, KY

John Sibley Thompson, 75

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Sibley Thompson, 75, died June 17, 2021 in Danville. Born December 21,1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Crystal Thode Thompson. He was a 1970 graduate of Centre College. John was a highway contractor and entrepreneur. He will be remembered for his caring spirit, work ethic, wisdom, humor, and love for his wife, family, and pets. When he wasn’t on a jobsite, John enjoyed cycling, scuba diving, fishing, and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats.

www.amnews.com
