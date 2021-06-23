Cancel
Congress & Courts

House spending bill boosts Capitol Police, office budgets

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — House Democratic appropriators on Wednesday released the text of a $4.8 billion fiscal 2022 legislative branch appropriations bill, which includes key boosts for offices and agencies stretched thin in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic and Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The measure, which does not include Senate-only spending, would provide 13.8 percent more than the $4.2 billion in discretionary funds appropriated in fiscal 2021.

