The BMW X6 M has a low, swooping roofline that makes the rear seats uncomfortable and the cargo area nearly useless, and most of its best attributes can be found at a lower price in the much more sensible X5 M. But despite the impracticalities of BMW’s take on the SUV/coupe mashup, trend-setting drivers with an appetite for power have few other choices. The Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S coupe is one that matches the X6 M note for note on performance and style. Otherwise, the BMW’s combination of unstoppable power, all-wheel drive, and muscular design is hard to come by elsewhere. Skeptics who deride you for spending six figures on an SUV that can’t even accommodate an average Costco haul can be silenced with a firm prod of the gas pedal.