Rock County, WI

Suspect named in murder of elderly Rock County woman

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
 10 days ago
JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified a suspect in the death of an elderly Rock County woman last week.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested Jamie B. Beggs, 37, on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Kathleen Beggs, 97, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“Jamie was temporarily staying with (Kathleen) at her residence on West Mineral Point Road,” the release states. “Jamie, who has been our person of interest, was incarcerated in the Rock County Jail on an unrelated charge when detectives arrested him for homicide.”

Cmdr. Jude Maurer of the sheriff’s office said he would release no further details about a motive for the killing, how Kathleen Beggs died or other information.

Jamie Beggs is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, when a criminal complaint describing the alleged circumstances of Kathleen Beggs’ death should become available.

The sheriff’s office said earlier that their person of interest in the case was a relative of Kathleen Beggs, and Wednesday’s news release said Jamie Beggs is that person.

Maurer on Wednesday declined to specify how the two Beggses are related out of concern over Marsy’s Law, which gives crime victims certain rights.

The body of Kathleen Beggs was found in the garage at her home at 11104 W. Mineral Point Road in the town of Center the morning of June 14.

This story may be updated.

