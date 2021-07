Judy May DuClos of Braintree, VT, wife of Verne E. DuClos and oldest daughter to Gordon and Arieta (Rita) St. Pierre, was born on January 27, 1948 in Fairfield, VT. She passed away in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021 at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph, VT, after years of battling against cancer.