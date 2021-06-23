Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Trappers end skid, defeat Sunfish

By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 8 days ago

The ten-game skid for the Pierre Trappers came to an end on Tuesday night. They defeated the Sioux Falls Sunfish 6-5 at Karras Park in Sioux Falls. The Sunfish jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers got on the board when Colin Adams hit a home run. The Trappers took a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning after scoring five runs on doubles by Eric Mast and Richard Williams, and a single by Joseph Bramanti. The Sunfish scored a couple of runs in the ninth inning on a Benito Garcia double, but that was as close as they would get.

www.capjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierre, SD
Sports
City
Pierre, SD
City
Lead, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Income TaxPosted by
CNN

Tax evasion is the go-to charge for Trump's inner circle

(CNN) — When New York prosecutors unsealed their indictment Thursday against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, it represented an important step after years of investigations: the first legal action taken against the former President's business. Yet the charges -- tax evasion -- felt familiar. Trump's associates have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.