Trappers end skid, defeat Sunfish

The ten-game skid for the Pierre Trappers came to an end on Tuesday night. They defeated the Sioux Falls Sunfish 6-5 at Karras Park in Sioux Falls. The Sunfish jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers got on the board when Colin Adams hit a home run. The Trappers took a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning after scoring five runs on doubles by Eric Mast and Richard Williams, and a single by Joseph Bramanti. The Sunfish scored a couple of runs in the ninth inning on a Benito Garcia double, but that was as close as they would get.