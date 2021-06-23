From the Editor: A Real Frenzy

One year ago when we were working on our annual real estate issue, the experts we talked to were nervous about the effect the pandemic would have on the housing market. After a strong first quarter, momentum had slowed by the end of April 2020 as unemployment spiked, lenders made it harder to borrow money, and it was difficult for buyers to see properties in person due to social distancing and safety requirements. It seemed as if the market was headed into a period of decline.