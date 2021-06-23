Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA NORTHEASTERN MARION AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 501 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm over Orange Springs, or 8 miles southwest of Interlachen, moving south at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Interlachen, Fort McCoy, Citra, Hawthorne, Sparr, Orange Springs, Hog Valley and Johnson.