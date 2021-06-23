Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA NORTHEASTERN MARION AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 501 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm over Orange Springs, or 8 miles southwest of Interlachen, moving south at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Interlachen, Fort McCoy, Citra, Hawthorne, Sparr, Orange Springs, Hog Valley and Johnson.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Citra, FL
City
Orange Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Sparr, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Interlachen, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Hawthorne, FL
City
Fort Mccoy, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Central Marion#Eastern Alachua#Eastern Marion#Nws Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.