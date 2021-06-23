Cancel
Brevard County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Brevard by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brevard County in east central Florida Northwestern Indian River County in east central Florida Southeastern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kenansville, Lake Marian, Forever Florida and Deer Park. Persons driving on Highway 441 and the Florida Turnpike will also be impacted by these storms. The heaviest rainfall in western Brevard and Indian River Counties is expected to occur in rural areas near the Saint Johns River basin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Florida#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
