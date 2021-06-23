Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

Racine man pulled from burning, crashed SUV after reportedly fleeing Kenosha deputies

By Deneen Smith
Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 38-year-old Racine man was arrested after a high-speed chase that began in Kenosha County ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. According to Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright, a Kenosha County deputy was on patrol at about 12:50 p.m. in Somers on 22nd Avenue at 8th Place when he saw a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver allegedly fled, heading north at speeds of up to 100 mph.

