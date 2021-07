The draft lottery is over. So is the draft combine. Even with the Chicago Bulls losing their first-round pick, you have questions. What are your predictions on what the Bulls will do with the 38th pick? Given all the roster spots that have to be filled at the moment, would it make the most sense to sell the pick and use that for future salary for Zach LaVine or other experienced free agents? I'm not sure what value will be there at 38. But I think using any available cash towards your current stars and filling out your roster with established pieces is a sign that the team wants to take a further step rather than bringing on another developing project that may or may not have anything to provide in return. I remember all the backlash (still exists today) that came with the Jordan Bell pick sell a few drafts ago. But I'd like to think that this situation is very different this year. --- Carson O.