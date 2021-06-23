Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Advantage Aurion: drilling for gold discoveries in Finland

By Market One
kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drill is turning at Aurion's 100 per cent owned high-grade gold target. The company holds a dominant land position and JVs in the under-explored Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland. The company is on the doorstep of Rupert Resources' emerging $800 million gold discovery. Finding gold is hard. Companies...

www.kitco.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinross Gold#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Mines#Rupert Resources#Aurion Resources Ltd#Abitibi Greenstone Belt#Scotsman Sandy Mcintyre#Yamana Agnico Eagle#Clgb#Outokumpu#Ikkari#Canadian#Explorer#Airrf
Related
Metal Miningmining-technology.com

Capricorn Metals pours first gold at Karlawinda mine in Australia

Australian gold mining company Capricorn Metals has announced the first gold pour at its Karlawinda project in Western Australia. The firm poured first gold bars weighing 12kg in the first smelt at the mine, located 65km south-east of Newman, Pilbara. The mine is expected to produce 1.2 million ounces (Moz)...
Economymining-technology.com

McLaren gets exploration permit for Kerrs gold property in Canada

The Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (MENDM) in Canada has granted a mineral exploration permit to McLaren Resources for the Kerrs gold property. The permit for the 775ha Kerrs gold property, which is located in the prolific Timmins Gold District of north-eastern Ontario, has been issued for an initial three-year term.
Industryminingnewsnorth.com

Drilling underway at Tibbs gold project

Tectonic Metals Inc. June 28 announced the start of 2021 drilling at Tibbs, a gold exploration project about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southeast of Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s high-grade Pogo gold mine in Alaska's Goodpaster Mining District. This year's program at Tibbs is currently slated to include the drilling of...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Torq Obtains Drill Permit for the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold Project in Northern Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received its environmental permit from the Servicio Nacional de Geologia y Mineria for its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project in northern Chile (Figure 1). The environmental permit allows Torq to drill from up to 39 drill platforms across the 1,045-hectare project area, which is centered on a 5 kilometre (km) by 6 km silica-clay hydrothermal alteration system that contains secondary copper oxide mineralization in historical drilling, with the primary target on the property being a copper sulphide source to the observed oxide mineralization (Figure 2) (see March 8, 2021 news release). The Company anticipates its first drill program at the project to commence during Q3, with an initial 4000 - 6000 metres planned.
Business Insider

New Pacific Commences Initial Discovery Drilling at the Carangas Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE-A: NEWP) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced an initial discovery drill program at the Carangas Silver Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). The Company...
Economydallassun.com

Mawson Intersects 15.3 metres at 3.0 g/t gold, 998 ppm cobalt and 11.0 metres at 4.0 g/t gold, 756 ppm cobalt at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce new results from three drillholes from the South Palokas prospect, completed during the recent 19.4 kilometre drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland. These increase the mineralized footprint and improve continuity of previous high-grade intersections.
Economydallassun.com

Gold Terra Announces Phase 2 Drilling Program on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine, Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program is scheduled to start on or around July 14th, 2021. The drilling will test the Campbell Shear at the Yellorex zone where significant high-grade gold zones were intersected during the Phase 1 drilling program (14.09 g/t Au over 4.65 metres) (see April 6, 2021 press release). The Yellorex zone is located immediately south of the Con Mines on property optioned from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') and adjacent to the Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. The objective of the drilling is to delineate a potential gold mineral resource to add to the Company's current 1.2 million inferred ounces (see March 16, 2021 press release) and ultimately bring the mineral resource towards the next stages of advanced planning.
Business Insider

Azimut Explores 60 km of Greenstone Belt Hosting the Patwon Gold Discovery, James Bay Region, Quebec

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to report it has commenced an extensive exploration program on two wholly-owned properties, Elmer and Wapatik, covering 60 kilometres of favourable geological strike in the greenstone belt hosting the Patwon gold discovery. Azimut has a controlling position over this underexplored but highly prospective belt in the James Bay region of Quebec. Extensive favourable structures for gold mineralization have been identified on both properties (see Figures 1 to 3).
akbizmag.com

Tectonic Commences Diamond Drilling Program at the Tibbs Gold Project

Tectonic Metals’ Tibbs project is located in the Interior in the Goodpaster Mining District. Tectonic Metals announced the commencement of its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Tibbs Gold Project, located in Alaska’s Goodpaster Mining District. The program is Tectonic’s inaugural diamond drilling campaign and will consist of approximately 3,000...
mining.com

Condor Gold hails drill intercept at Nicaragua prospect

Condor Gold (LON:CNR) (TSX:COG) said on Monday it had found a gold intercept at its Cacao prospect in Nicaragua, which supports its view that the asset has the potential to host a significant gold deposit. The miner said the gold intercept was the best to date at Cacao, which is...
Business Insider

Western Copper and Gold Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces its 2021 exploration and drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino"). The Program was developed with input from Rio Tinto as outlined in...
StreetInsider.com

GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Ethos Gold to Apply AI Exploration Technologies at the Toogood Project in Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GoldSpot's engagements with New Found Gold, Sterling Metals, TRU Precious Metals, Exploits Discovery, Opawica Explorations and Ethos Gold showcase the Company's strong analytical experience in the province. GoldSpot's 'Smart Targeting' approach will...
resourceworld.com

Azimut Exploration drills 18 metres of 24.04 g/t gold at Elmer property, Quebec

Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-TSXV; AZMTF-OTC] continues to intersect wide, high-grade gold intervals at the Patwon discovery on the 100%-owned Elmer property in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. The current diamond drilling program is now complete with 15,135.5 metres drilled (67 holes). Three new holes totalling 1,393 metres are...
austinnews.net

Discovery Minerals Applauds Geological Team's Review of Ruby Gold Mine and Work Program

Discovery Minerals applauds the results of their Geological team's evaluation of the Ruby Gold mine. GRASS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR), the precious metals exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the completion of their geological review and work program for the Ruby Gold Mine on the widely known ' Mother Lode ' in Northern California.
dallassun.com

Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce co-funding of battery metal geometallurgical support by Business Finland for €397k (CAD$590k) as part of a 50% co-funding of €795k (CAD$1.2M) for the Finland-based Circular Ecosystem of Battery Metals ('BATCircle2.0'). BATCircle2.0 is funded by Business Finland in cooperation with Mawson Oy (Mawson's 100%-owned Finnish subsidiary), the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Aalto University.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or ' the Company' ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. The 2021 drilling campaign began on June 5 th . Five diamond...
Economyresourceworld.com

Maple Gold drills 9.2 metres of 2.4 g/t gold at Douay Project, Quebec

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTC; M3G-FSE] has released results from four step-out drill holes at the 531 zone from the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay gold project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture between the company and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE].
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Pieridae pivots on Goldboro LNG

Cost pressures, time constraints caused by COVID, make current project "impractical" [Image credit: Pieridae Energy]. Pieridae Energy, which has been pursuing its 10mn mt/yr Goldboro LNG terminal on Canada’s east coast for much of the last decade, said July 2 it is evaluating “strategic alternatives” for the project. In a...