Advantage Aurion: drilling for gold discoveries in Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received its environmental permit from the Servicio Nacional de Geologia y Mineria for its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project in northern Chile (Figure 1). The environmental permit allows Torq to drill from up to 39 drill platforms across the 1,045-hectare project area, which is centered on a 5 kilometre (km) by 6 km silica-clay hydrothermal alteration system that contains secondary copper oxide mineralization in historical drilling, with the primary target on the property being a copper sulphide source to the observed oxide mineralization (Figure 2) (see March 8, 2021 news release). The Company anticipates its first drill program at the project to commence during Q3, with an initial 4000 - 6000 metres planned.