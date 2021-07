AI-Powered Analytics Helps Organizations Expedite Review and Investigations. Casepoint,a leader in cloud-based legal technology solutions, announced that its built-in AI and advanced analytics technology, called CaseAssist, has been significantly upgraded to give users more insight and control over the analytics process with enhanced visualization capabilities and configuration templates. The enhancements to CaseAssist come at a pivotal moment for analytics in the legal profession. A recent LexisNexis study finds that 70% of law firms are now using analytics for both and the practice of law and the business of law, 98% indicate legal analytics have improved their firm’s performance, and 92% plan to increase their use of analytics over the next 12 months.