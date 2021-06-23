Transform Your Zoo Into an African Paradise With Planet Zoo’s Latest Expansion

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The sun is setting when we arrive in the small village of Lobitos, in southcentral Colombia, and we’re exhausted. It took us seven hours to drive nearly 100 miles on a dirt road to reach this remote spot in the department of Caquetá—an already precarious journey made even harder by a malfunctioning four-wheel drive truck, which has stymied seven mechanics across the country since January. We’re depending on the truck—named Fuertesi in honor of the critically endangered endemic bird Hapalopsitaca fuerte—to take us all over Colombia to record as many birds as possible in 2021. We are, as far as we know, the first people ever to conduct a Big Year in Colombia, and tomorrow we’re hoping to add a stunning species to our growing list: a family of Harpy Eagles, the world’s largest and most powerful eagles.