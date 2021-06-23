Transform Your Zoo Into an African Paradise With Planet Zoo’s Latest Expansion
Planet Zoo continues to expand, encompassing all corners of the world. Its latest DLC, Africa Pack, adds a new continent under its belt. Africa Pack joins other Planet Zoo expansions – Aquatic, Southeast Asia, Australia and South America – in ensuring the game represents as many species on Earth as possible. With Africa Pack installed, not only can you add a new selection of Africa-native animals to your zoo, you can also decorate it with over 180 pieces of gorgeously crafted new pieces of scenery. It packs in everything you need to create a true slice of African paradise.www.gamespew.com