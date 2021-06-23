Cancel
Transform Your Zoo Into an African Paradise With Planet Zoo’s Latest Expansion

By Kim Snaith
Cover picture for the articlePlanet Zoo continues to expand, encompassing all corners of the world. Its latest DLC, Africa Pack, adds a new continent under its belt. Africa Pack joins other Planet Zoo expansions – Aquatic, Southeast Asia, Australia and South America – in ensuring the game represents as many species on Earth as possible. With Africa Pack installed, not only can you add a new selection of Africa-native animals to your zoo, you can also decorate it with over 180 pieces of gorgeously crafted new pieces of scenery. It packs in everything you need to create a true slice of African paradise.

